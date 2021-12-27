Cincinnati animal rescue to help with out-of-state puppy mill case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati animal rescuers are preparing to help with an out-of-state puppy mill case that they expect will involve hundreds of animals in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

In the next few weeks, HART Cincinnati will be sending rescuers to another state to help with the case after “Guardians of Rescue” requested their assistance.

HART’s intake coordinator Katie Goodpaster said this will be the first time they will have boots on the ground at a puppy mill investigation.

“There’s over 200 dogs on the property. They’re predominately small breed dogs, your Maltese, Bichons, Yorkies, Mini Aussies,” she said.

They are expecting it will be tough physically and emotionally.

“It’s bad enough seeing a dog when it comes off a transport that came from one of these situations, but going down and seeing them in the filth and the grime, the feces, the urine, the stacked cages, and all the pitiful eyes that I’m sure will be looking out at us, we’re doing our best to steel ourselves against it and go in and do what needs to be done. It’s certainly not gonna be easy,” Goodpaster said.

Goodpaster said they cannot share many details about the case since it is still being investigated, but she says rescuers have an idea of what to expect based on past experiences.

“The owners of the puppy mills, their main goal is to make money. They don’t care about the feelings of the dogs, the conditions, the dogs don’t see a vet,” she said.

Ahead of their travel, HART volunteers are asking for the community’s help. Goodpaster said they have started an Amazon wishlist that includes items they will likely need while at the scene.

She said they also desperately need fosters.

“Without the fosters, that limits the number of dogs that we can bring back, which in turn can overload another rescue,” Goodpaster said.

At least one other organization that is based out of Kentucky will be helping with the puppy mill case.

Anyone interested in donating, volunteering or fostering can find more information on HART’s website or Facebook page.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.