Cincinnati mayor-elect announces city manager is leaving

Cincinnati City Manager Paula Boggs Muething will resign effective Jan. 19, 2022.
Cincinnati City Manager Paula Boggs Muething will resign effective Jan. 19, 2022.(Twitter)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor-Elect Aftab Pureval announced Monday City Manager Paula Boggs Muething will resign effective Jan. 19, 2022, and there will be a national search for her replacement.

Pureval says Boggs Muething has committed to ensuring a smooth transition to an interim city manager.

The mayor-elect says he is making good on a campaign promise to hire a new city manager when he takes office.

“City Manager Boggs Muething will be remembered for leading the City through one of the most challenging times ever faced by Cincinnatians,” the mayor-elect said in a statement. “With more than a decade of City service, she has served with distinction and undoubtedly made our city a better place.”

Boggs Muething was named city manager in Oct. 2020 after former City Manager Patrick Duhaney announced he would be leaving for the same position in Virginia Beach.

Cincinnati City Council will meet on Jan. 5, 2022, to approve Boggs Muething’s severance package and name an interim city manager, Pureval said.

The 2022 Cincinnati mayor and council inaugural ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at The Cincinnati Music Hall Ballroom. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

The ceremony is open to the public. All guests are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

