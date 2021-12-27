Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Cincinnati police on scene of crash Downtown

Cincinnati police are investigating a crash on Sycamore Street near 8th Street early Monday.
Cincinnati police are investigating a crash on Sycamore Street near 8th Street early Monday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating the cause of an early morning crash Downtown early Monday.

Sycamore Street is closed at 8th Street until further notice, police confirm.

At least one person was taken to a hospital shortly after the crash occurred about 3:50 a.m., they say.

The incident involved at least two vehicles: One with front-end damage and another with damage on the passenger side.

Police scrambled to check cameras in the area to see if any captured the moments leading up to and including the crash.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on FOX19 NOW Morning News.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.
Police ID victim in fatal hit-skip crash on Christmas Day
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Victim in critical condition after shooting downtown
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

A vacant house fire on Prairie Avenue in Lincoln Heights early Monday is under investigation,...
Vacant house fire under investigation in Lincoln Heights
File image
Returning holiday gifts? Here’s a few things to keep in mind
This photos show a previous Guardians of Rescue investigation into a puppy-mill, though HART...
Cincinnati animal rescue to help with out-of-state puppy mill case
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Bengals win over Ravens means free Gold Star Chili for fans