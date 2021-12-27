Cincinnati police on scene of crash Downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating the cause of an early morning crash Downtown early Monday.

Sycamore Street is closed at 8th Street until further notice, police confirm.

At least one person was taken to a hospital shortly after the crash occurred about 3:50 a.m., they say.

The incident involved at least two vehicles: One with front-end damage and another with damage on the passenger side.

Police scrambled to check cameras in the area to see if any captured the moments leading up to and including the crash.

