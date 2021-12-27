Celebration of Lights
Cincinnati police identify child found in North Avondale

Cincinnati police are trying to identify this child who was found at Victory Parkway and Asmann...
Cincinnati police are trying to identify this child who was found at Victory Parkway and Asmann Avenue.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they have identified a child found Monday morning in North Avondale.

Police say the girl was found in the area of Victory Parkway and Asmann Avenue.

She was reunited with her family about an hour later.

