Crash slows traffic on Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews responded to a crash with at least one person reported trapped on Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest.
It was reported just before 7 a.m. Monday.
Northbound traffic was delayed while first responders extricated one person.
One person was taken to a hospital.
The extent of his or her injuries was not clear.
The crash cleared shortly after 8 a.m.
