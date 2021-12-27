Crash slows traffic on Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews responded to a crash with at least one person reported trapped on Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest.

It was reported just before 7 a.m. Monday.

Northbound traffic was delayed while first responders extricated one person.

Car crash with entrapment at 5083 Colerain Ave. Use caution in the area or pick an alternate route — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) December 27, 2021

One person was taken to a hospital.

The extent of his or her injuries was not clear.

The crash cleared shortly after 8 a.m.

