Crash slows traffic on Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest

Cincinnati fire crews responded to a crash with at least one person reported trapped on...
Cincinnati fire crews responded to a crash with at least one person reported trapped on Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews responded to a crash with at least one person reported trapped on Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest.

It was reported just before 7 a.m. Monday.

Northbound traffic was delayed while first responders extricated one person.

One person was taken to a hospital.

The extent of his or her injuries was not clear.

The crash cleared shortly after 8 a.m.

