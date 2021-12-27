Demand for COVID-19 tests limits supply in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At home COVID-19 test kits are disappearing as fast as stores and Hamilton County Public Health can get them.

“We went through about 4,000 on Thursday alone, our last day open before the Christmas holiday and this morning we had another five or 600 left and we went through those this morning already,” Hamilton County Public Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said.

Kesterman says if you feel sick, stay home.

“We continue to see a large number of cases here in Hamilton County. We continue to be at high risk for COVID-19. There are more than 11,000 active cases of COVID within our community right now,” Kesterman said.

Free COVID-19 test kits are also available at the Hamilton County Board of Elections and select libraries in Hamilton County when they are in stock.

Ned Heeger Brehm, manager of the Groesbeck branch, says they had tests kits Monday morning but they were gone 15 minutes after the library opened its doors.

Brehm says demand was great even before Christmas Day.

“Thursday we got about 240 which is our normal shipment. We had about 50 cars out in the parking lot queued up and waiting to go and they were gone in about eight, nine minutes,” Brehm said.

In addition, the library’s drive-thru locations in Anderson, Coverdale, Delhi Township, downtown Main Library may have test kits available. Call 513-369-6900 before heading out to see if they are still in stock.

Hamilton County Public Health also posts on social media when new batches of COVID-19 tests come in.

If you need a PCR test for COVID-19, the Health Collaborative has a website where you find no-cost sites.

Gravity Diagnostics is also administering free PCR tests in Northern Kentucky but people trying to get tests at their Covington location caused traffic jam so bad that police posted an alert on their Facebook page warning drivers to steer clear of the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.