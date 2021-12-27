Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Demand for COVID-19 tests limits supply in Tri-State

At-home COVID-19 test kits are in short supply in Hamilton County and elsewhere in the Tri-State.
At-home COVID-19 test kits are in short supply in Hamilton County and elsewhere in the Tri-State.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Mike Schell
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At home COVID-19 test kits are disappearing as fast as stores and Hamilton County Public Health can get them.

“We went through about 4,000 on Thursday alone, our last day open before the Christmas holiday and this morning we had another five or 600 left and we went through those this morning already,” Hamilton County Public Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said.

Kesterman says if you feel sick, stay home.

“We continue to see a large number of cases here in Hamilton County. We continue to be at high risk for COVID-19. There are more than 11,000 active cases of COVID within our community right now,” Kesterman said.

Free COVID-19 test kits are also available at the Hamilton County Board of Elections and select libraries in Hamilton County when they are in stock.

Ned Heeger Brehm, manager of the Groesbeck branch, says they had tests kits Monday morning but they were gone 15 minutes after the library opened its doors.

Brehm says demand was great even before Christmas Day.

“Thursday we got about 240 which is our normal shipment. We had about 50 cars out in the parking lot queued up and waiting to go and they were gone in about eight, nine minutes,” Brehm said.

In addition, the library’s drive-thru locations in Anderson, Coverdale, Delhi Township, downtown Main Library may have test kits available. Call 513-369-6900 before heading out to see if they are still in stock.

Hamilton County Public Health also posts on social media when new batches of COVID-19 tests come in.

If you need a PCR test for COVID-19, the Health Collaborative has a website where you find no-cost sites.

Gravity Diagnostics is also administering free PCR tests in Northern Kentucky but people trying to get tests at their Covington location caused traffic jam so bad that police posted an alert on their Facebook page warning drivers to steer clear of the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.
Police ID victim in fatal hit-skip crash on Christmas Day
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Victim in critical condition after shooting downtown
Cincinnati police are trying to identify this child who was found at Victory Parkway and Asmann...
Cincinnati police identify child found in North Avondale
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Bengals win over Ravens means free Gold Star Chili for fans

Latest News

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic successfully removed a tumor from an unborn baby's heart
Rare surgery removes tumor unborn baby’s heart at Cleveland Clinic
Ohio National Guard members arriving at the University Hospitals Parma Medical Center Emergency...
Ohio National Guard arrives at Cleveland hospitals
Tumor removed from unborn baby's heart at Cleveland Clinic
Tumor removed from unborn baby’s heart at Cleveland Clinic
At-home COVID-19 test kit
Limited number of free at-home COVID-19 tests in Hamilton County