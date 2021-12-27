Celebration of Lights
Driver injured after striking home in West Chester

The driver was taken to the hospital.
The driver was taken to the hospital.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver was taken to the hospital after striking a home in West Chester Monday afternoon.

West Chester Twp. spokeswoman Barb Wilson said the driver hit a house on Cherry Lane Farm Drive around 12:30 p.m.

Wilson said it is believed the driver had a medical emergency during the accident.

The driver was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

No other injuries were reported.

According to Wilson, it’s unclear is anyone was in the house at the time of the accident.

