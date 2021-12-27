Driver injured after striking home in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver was taken to the hospital after striking a home in West Chester Monday afternoon.

West Chester Twp. spokeswoman Barb Wilson said the driver hit a house on Cherry Lane Farm Drive around 12:30 p.m.

Wilson said it is believed the driver had a medical emergency during the accident.

The driver was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

No other injuries were reported.

According to Wilson, it’s unclear is anyone was in the house at the time of the accident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.