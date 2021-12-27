Celebration of Lights
Erlanger unveils improvements at Flagship Park

Flagship Park
Flagship Park(City of Erlanger)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The City of Erlanger unveiled new improvements at Flagship Park, which include a new playground surface.

“The new playground surface at Flagship Park is absolutely gorgeous and very squishy,” Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette said in a news release. “Perfect color and design combo that will help with longevity of the surface. This is another stellar job by our outstanding Public Works team. They never cease to amaze.”

The Flagship Park surface is just one part of $1.25 million the city has allocated to improve parks and develop a master plan for future upgrades to the city’s 12 parks.

Plans call for major improvements to Silverlake and Rainbow parks and the development of a master plan that will initially include Railroad Depot and Stetter parks.

“Well-maintained, inviting and attractive parks that appeal to those who want to be active as well as those who just want to relax are major factors in where people decide to live,” Fette said. “City council and our administration decided that our parks have been underutilized and need an upgrade as well as a long-term master plan. An outstanding park system is a service we are committed to delivering to our community, and this plan will get us there.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

