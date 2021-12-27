Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Fauci: US should consider vaccination mandate for domestic travel

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday that the U.S. should “seriously” consider a vaccination mandate for domestic travel.

Speaking to MSNBC, Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the COVID-19 response, said: “When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated.”

The U.S. currently mandates that most foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but has not instituted one for domestic travel.

The administration has at times considered a domestic vaccination requirement, or one requiring either vaccination or proof of a negative test, but two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to formally make the recommendation to the president.

The officials noted they have not been eager to mandate vaccination for domestic air travel because they expected it to immediately face legal challenges, mitigating its potential effectiveness as a tool to drive up vaccinations.

Biden’s employer vaccination requirements have been mired in legal wrangling, with the Supreme Court set to hear arguments in early January in cases seeking to overturn them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.
Police ID victim in fatal hit-skip crash on Christmas Day
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Victim in critical condition after shooting downtown
Cincinnati police are trying to identify this child who was found at Victory Parkway and Asmann...
Cincinnati police identify child found in North Avondale
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Bengals win over Ravens means free Gold Star Chili for fans

Latest News

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic successfully removed a tumor from an unborn baby's heart
Tumor removed from unborn baby’s heart at Cleveland Clinic
FILE - A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held...
Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site
The driver was taken to the hospital.
Driver injured after striking home in West Chester
George Courtney
Man arrested after starting fire at Salvation Army in Norwood
Lovejoy’s research brought him to the Amazon in the 1960s and he became a passionate advocate...
Thomas Lovejoy, biologist who championed biodiversity, dies