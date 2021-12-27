Celebration of Lights
Limited number of free at-home COVID-19 tests available from Hamilton County

At-home COVID-19 test kit
At-home COVID-19 test kit(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Health officials say they have a limited number of free COVID-19 tests available while supplies last at the following locations:

  • Hamilton County Health, 250 William Howard Taft, at the front desk until 4 p.m. Monday.
  • Hamilton County Board of Elections, 2300 Wall Street, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Tests are limited to two per person.

In addition, test kits are available at select Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library drive-thru locations (Anderson, Coverdale, Delhi Township, downtown Main Library, Groesbeck, Harrison, Reading, and Symmes Township). Call 513-369-6900 1 before heading out to see if tests are still available.

If you need a PCR test for COVID-19, the Health Collaborative has a website where you find no-cost sites.

Gravity Diagnostics is also administering free PCR tests in Northern Kentucky.

