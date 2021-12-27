Man arrested after starting fire at Salvation Army in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is facing an arson charge after starting a fire at the Salvation Army in Norwood, according to court documents.

George Courtney, 51, was arrested Monday morning for starting a fire on the third floor of the building.

Court documents state Courtney went downstairs and told the front desk man that he had set a fire and to call 911.

One of the Salvation Army employees ran upstairs to put the fire out, according to court documents.

The extent of damage is not known at this time.

Courtney is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

