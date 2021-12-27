Man dies from apartment fire just before Christmas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 57-year-old Cincinnati man critically hurt in a two-alarm apartment fire just before Christmas has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Aaron W. Battersby was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

He was taken to the hospital shortly after flames broke out in his unit at the four-story building on Marshall Avenue in University Heights.

The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the windows and roof.

Crews contained the blaze to the original apartment, but several other units sustained heavy smoke damage, fire officials have said.

The fire displaced more than a dozen residents just before Christmas.

The American Red Cross provided assistance to them.

Cincinnati fire officials estimated damage to the building at $150,000.

Our FF’s are on the scene of a 2-Alarm fire on Marshall Ave in University Heights. The fire is under control but serious injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/U08J5R0UrR — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) December 24, 2021

