Occasional Rain

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Most of the rain has exited the region. This afternoon, outside of a few isolated showers, dry conditions are expected with near record breaking high temperatures - In the upper 60s.

As a trailing cold front stalls across southern Kentucky, we could see a series of weak disturbances bringing occasional showers, even a few non-severe storms, to the Tri-State beginning on Tuesday morning and continuing through Thursday.

