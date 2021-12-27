Occasional Rain

Celebration of Lights
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Most of the rain has exited the region. This afternoon, outside of a few isolated showers, dry conditions are expected with near record breaking high temperatures - In the upper 60s.

As a trailing cold front stalls across southern Kentucky, we could see a series of weak disturbances bringing occasional showers, even a few non-severe storms, to the Tri-State beginning on Tuesday morning and continuing through Thursday.

