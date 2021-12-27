Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Ohio National Guard arrives at Cleveland hospitals

Ohio National Guard members arriving at the University Hospitals Parma Medical Center Emergency...
Ohio National Guard members arriving at the University Hospitals Parma Medical Center Emergency Department.(Source: WOIO)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It has been described by doctors and the Ohio Department of Health as the perfect storm.

<<

The Delta variant reached Northeast Ohio late and spread, just as flu season began and then Omicron arrived.

The spread in Cuyahoga County alone is among the highest in the entire country because of the title wave of cases.

To help, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the mobilization of 1,050 Ohio National Guard members.

150 of them are medical related troops who are being assigned to various hospitals in the Cleveland, Akron and Canton areas.

The other 900 will serve in various non-health related capacities such as transportation, cleaning and possibly food service.

Today, the first of the Guard members arrived at University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, where they are being fitted with masks and other PPE materials for their deployment.

Cleveland 19 interviewed Dr. Robyn Strosaker, Chief Operating Officer University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center about how the Guard members will be used moving forward.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.
Police ID victim in fatal hit-skip crash on Christmas Day
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Victim in critical condition after shooting downtown
Cincinnati police are trying to identify this child who was found at Victory Parkway and Asmann...
Cincinnati police identify child found in North Avondale
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Bengals win over Ravens means free Gold Star Chili for fans

Latest News

At-home COVID-19 test kits are in short supply in Hamilton County and elsewhere in the Tri-State.
Demand for COVID-19 tests limits supply in Tri-State
Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic successfully removed a tumor from an unborn baby's heart
Rare surgery removes tumor unborn baby’s heart at Cleveland Clinic
Tumor removed from unborn baby's heart at Cleveland Clinic
Tumor removed from unborn baby’s heart at Cleveland Clinic
At-home COVID-19 test kit
Limited number of free at-home COVID-19 tests in Hamilton County