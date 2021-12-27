Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Overturned vehicle lands on sidewalk Downtown

An overturned vehicle landed on a Downtown sidewalk off Broadway Street near Pete Rose Way...
An overturned vehicle landed on a Downtown sidewalk off Broadway Street near Pete Rose Way early Monday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An overturned vehicle landed on a Downtown sidewalk early Monday.

It happened off Broadway Street near Pete Rose Way, right at the base of the Taylor Southgate Bridge, about 5 a.m., according to initial dispatches.

One northbound lane was closed on Broadway Street for nearly an hour.

The vehicle has since been towed away, and all lanes are now clear, according to a FOX19 NOW crew on scene.

Police at the scene declined to say how the Kia wound up on its top on the sidewalk other than the driver was possibly speeding and crashed.

They didn’t say which road she crashed on - or if the vehicle possibly flew off the rain-slicked Interstate 71 overpass and fell onto the sidewalk.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.
Police ID victim in fatal hit-skip crash on Christmas Day
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Victim in critical condition after shooting downtown
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Cincinnati police are investigating a crash on Sycamore Street near 8th Street early Monday.
1 to hospital from Downtown crash
Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Roosters double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1 million bond
A vacant house fire on Prairie Avenue in Lincoln Heights early Monday is under investigation,...
Vacant house fire under investigation in Lincoln Heights
File image
Returning holiday gifts? Here’s a few things to keep in mind