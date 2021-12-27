Overturned vehicle lands on sidewalk Downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An overturned vehicle landed on a Downtown sidewalk early Monday.

It happened off Broadway Street near Pete Rose Way, right at the base of the Taylor Southgate Bridge, about 5 a.m., according to initial dispatches.

One northbound lane was closed on Broadway Street for nearly an hour.

The vehicle has since been towed away, and all lanes are now clear, according to a FOX19 NOW crew on scene.

Police at the scene declined to say how the Kia wound up on its top on the sidewalk other than the driver was possibly speeding and crashed.

They didn’t say which road she crashed on - or if the vehicle possibly flew off the rain-slicked Interstate 71 overpass and fell onto the sidewalk.

