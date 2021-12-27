Celebration of Lights
Overturned vehicles close upper deck Western Hills Viaduct

The upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct is shut down until further notice due to two...
The upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct is shut down until further notice due to two overturned vehicles, according to Cincinnati police.(WBTV File)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct is shut down until further notice due to two overturned vehicles, according to Cincinnati police.

Four ambulances were sent to the scene at Harrison Avenue shortly after 10 a.m., police confirm.

Two of those ambulances are taking at least two people to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Others are possibly injured, police say.

Roads are wet from rain, and this is the fourth major crash that has impacted traffic so far Monday morning.

1 to hospital from Downtown crash

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

