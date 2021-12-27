Overturned vehicles close upper deck Western Hills Viaduct
Published: Dec. 27, 2021
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct is shut down until further notice due to two overturned vehicles, according to Cincinnati police.
Four ambulances were sent to the scene at Harrison Avenue shortly after 10 a.m., police confirm.
Two of those ambulances are taking at least two people to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Others are possibly injured, police say.
Roads are wet from rain, and this is the fourth major crash that has impacted traffic so far Monday morning.
