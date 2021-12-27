Overturned vehicles close upper deck Western Hills Viaduct

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct is shut down until further notice due to two overturned vehicles, according to Cincinnati police.

Four ambulances were sent to the scene at Harrison Avenue shortly after 10 a.m., police confirm.

Two of those ambulances are taking at least two people to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Others are possibly injured, police say.

Roads are wet from rain, and this is the fourth major crash that has impacted traffic so far Monday morning.

Traffic Crash Upper Western Hills Viaduct at Harrison Ave. 2 overturned vehicles. Upper Deck will be shut down until futher notice. Please use alternate route. @CincyPD pic.twitter.com/js0QitHgTc — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) December 27, 2021

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.