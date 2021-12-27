Passenger dies 2 weeks after Clermont County crash
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A passenger died Sunday from injuries in a Clermont County crash two weeks ago, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
James Carpinello, 62, of Union Township was pronounced dead Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
Union Township police tell FOX19 NOW the crash occurred at 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 13.
It remains under investigation.
