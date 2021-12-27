Celebration of Lights
Passenger dies 2 weeks after Clermont County crash

A 62-year-old Clermont County man died over the weekend from injuries in a crash on Ohio Pike...
A 62-year-old Clermont County man died over the weekend from injuries in a crash on Ohio Pike two weeks ago, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and Union Township police.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A passenger died Sunday from injuries in a Clermont County crash two weeks ago, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

James Carpinello, 62, of Union Township was pronounced dead Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Union Township police tell FOX19 NOW the crash occurred at 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 13.

It remains under investigation.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

