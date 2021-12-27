Rain overnight and into Monday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain develops late Sunday night and continues to move across the Tri-State after midnight. Don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder before dawn. Clouds remain overnight and lows will dip into the mid 40s. While the morning commute will likely be sloppy for most locations across the Tri-State, the rain is expected to end sometime before noon.

With a few breaks in the cloud cover Monday afternoon, highs will reach the upper 60s. As a trailing cold front stalls across southern Kentucky, we could see a series of weak disturbances bringing occasional showers, even a few non-severe storms, to the Tri-State beginning on Tuesday morning and continuing through Wednesday.

