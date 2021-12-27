Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Rain overnight and into Monday morning

A few storms possible
By Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain develops late Sunday night and continues to move across the Tri-State after midnight. Don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder before dawn. Clouds remain overnight and lows will dip into the mid 40s. While the morning commute will likely be sloppy for most locations across the Tri-State, the rain is expected to end sometime before noon.

With a few breaks in the cloud cover Monday afternoon, highs will reach the upper 60s. As a trailing cold front stalls across southern Kentucky, we could see a series of weak disturbances bringing occasional showers, even a few non-severe storms, to the Tri-State beginning on Tuesday morning and continuing through Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.
Police ID victim in fatal hit-skip crash on Christmas Day
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Victim in critical condition after shooting downtown
Christmas Day forecast for the Tri-State
Tri-State’s warmest Christmas on record
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family

Latest News

Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast
Wet Weather Move In Tonight
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Christmas Day forecast for the Tri-State
Tri-State’s warmest Christmas on record