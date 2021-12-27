Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Study finds Legos are better investment than gold

Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.
Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you ever thought about investing in discontinued Lego sets, then it might be the way to go for a lot of cash!

Researchers at a Russian university checked out the rate of return when it came to collecting toys and they found high value collectibles proved to be a better investment than gold, art or financial securities.

They noted retired Lego sets that were sold on secondary markets saw prices rises close to 11% annually.

That is currently faster than the rates for gold, stocks and bonds.

According to researchers, those who invest in Legos long-term can yield positive returns two to three years after retirement.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.
Police ID victim in fatal hit-skip crash on Christmas Day
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Victim in critical condition after shooting downtown
Cincinnati police are trying to identify this child who was found at Victory Parkway and Asmann...
Cincinnati police identify child found in North Avondale
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Bengals win over Ravens means free Gold Star Chili for fans

Latest News

At-home COVID-19 test kits are in short supply in Hamilton County and elsewhere in the Tri-State.
Demand for COVID-19 tests limits supply in Tri-State
Classroom
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial