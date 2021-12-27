Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Vacant house fire under investigation in Lincoln Heights

A vacant house fire on Prairie Avenue in Lincoln Heights early Monday is under investigation,...
A vacant house fire on Prairie Avenue in Lincoln Heights early Monday is under investigation, according to Lockland Fire Chief Doug Wehmeyer.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An overnight vacant house fire in Lincoln Heights is under investigation, fire officials say.

Crews from several neighboring departments responded to the blaze in the 1000 block of Prairie Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Crews extinguished the fire, but it still caused an estimated $30,000 to $50,000 in damage, according to Lockland Fire Chief Doug Wehmeyer.

No injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.
Police ID victim in fatal hit-skip crash on Christmas Day
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Victim in critical condition after shooting downtown
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

File image
Returning holiday gifts? Here’s a few things to keep in mind
This photos show a previous Guardians of Rescue investigation into a puppy-mill, though HART...
Cincinnati animal rescue to help with out-of-state puppy mill case
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Bengals win over Ravens means free Gold Star Chili for fans
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) high fives wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and...
Joe Burrow and the Bengals put the Ravens in the rearview mirror