Vacant house fire under investigation in Lincoln Heights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An overnight vacant house fire in Lincoln Heights is under investigation, fire officials say.

Crews from several neighboring departments responded to the blaze in the 1000 block of Prairie Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Crews extinguished the fire, but it still caused an estimated $30,000 to $50,000 in damage, according to Lockland Fire Chief Doug Wehmeyer.

No injuries were reported.

