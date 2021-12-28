2021 in Review: 10 biggest stories of the year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - 2021 was a year filled with renewed hope that everything would get back to normal after months and months of COVID-19 restrictions.

Mandates on masking and other restrictions were widely lifted throughout the year.

Among those lifted mandates were capacity limits at sporting events. Fans were finally able to share their love for a team with fellow diehards in the stands.

A story about a Bengals fan leads the way for the top 10 stories of 2021.

Video from the phone of a Bengals fan during the Week 6 game in Detroit gained big attention.

Big attention. Instant viral status. More than a million views less than a day later. Reposts from the likes of Bleacher Report—and the NFL itself.

In October, authorities from around the Tri-State put out a warning to people about a group of car thieves targeting communities.

Villa Hills police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Erlanger police and more officials put out statements to residents to be on the lookout and lock their doors.

A Texas family is praising how police handled things when someone called 911 on their kids playing with Nerf guns.

The Reynas family gathered for a birthday celebration in May. It was the first time they had seen each other in over a year, and the cousins were the most excited.

But panic quickly set in when they saw police lights and Texas City officers walking toward their home. It was then that the children’s demeanor changed.

A Mississippi family said they received a notice that their home was sold for $236 in a delinquent tax sale, but the sale was done by mistake.

They hoped for a solution that would let them keep their home, along with their money after a real estate agency purchased the property.

In December of 2020, four-year-old twins Luna and Gianella Gonzalez released a balloon with a wish list to Santa Claus.

Months later, a stranger more than 600 miles away found the balloon.

He made every wish come true.

The COVID-19 vaccine first became available at the end of 2020, but only a select group was eligible at launch.

Once supplies ramped up, Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana opened up eligibility.

FOX19 NOW launched an entire page dedicated to helping our viewers find when and where they could get their vaccine against the virus.

An inmate allegedly smuggled a potent mix of illegal drugs into the Kenton County Jail leading to four overdoses on the same day, according to court documents.

Brittany Byrd was arrested by Villa Hills police on Sept. 23 because a K9 smelled drugs in her purse during a traffic stop, according to a police affidavit.

The suspected overdoses happened on Sept. 27, after Byrd was booked into Kenton County Jail having allegedly brought fentanyl and cocaine with her.

Kenton County jailer Marc Fields confirms four female inmates were hospitalized with overdose symptoms.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill during the pandemic that extended the expiration dates of driver licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations.

That extension came to an on July 1.

A back-and-forth between next-door neighbors spilled over to the rest of a Colorado neighborhood.

Four blow-up human dolls and a blow-up llama doll were hung from tree branches in the neighborhood.

Neighbors are taking issue with the dolls hanging in plain sight.

A California mom and her husband said it was not fair their three boys were kicked out of a Catholic elementary school because the mom sells access to sexy photos and videos of herself online.

Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot mom” persona and was shocked by how quickly it grew.

She posts photos and videos of herself mostly doing “normal mom stuff” around the house while posing in lingerie.

Some of the content contains nudity.

Follow FOX19 NOW on Facebook to make sure you never miss the latest and most important news in the Tri-State.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.