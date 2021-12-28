Cincinnati Art Museum shutting down in January to give staff a break

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Art Museum is pressing the “pause” button to start the new year.

Cameron Kitchin, Cincinnati Art Museum’s Louis and Louise Dieterle Nippert Director, called it a needed “intermission” after two years of the pandemic.

The art museum was the first Tri-State museum to fully reopen after Ohio’s April 2020 shutdown.

The museum will pause operations from Jan. 3-12, including the indoor galleries, Terrace Cafe, Museum shop and public programs, so employees and volunteers can focus on healing and community service.

Art Climb and museum digital spaces will remain open, according to an official statement announcing the break.

The pause impacts the museum’s 235 employees and hundreds more volunteers.

Staff members will continue full employment and receive regular compensation and benefits.

They are encouraged to volunteer with agencies that support the community over the break.

A museum spokesperson notes the pandemic was only an indirect factor in the pause, adding the museum is safe for visitors due to its ample spacing and hospital-grade air filtration system.

“For the past two years, our museum has protected and cared for our community, our staff and a broad network of educational services. Cincinnati Art Museum was the first museum to re-open across a three-state region in 2020. Now, our staff and volunteers need an intermission to focus on our health and wellness‚” said Cameron Kitchin, Cincinnati Art Museum’s Louis and Louise Dieterle Nippert Director.

“Whether employees choose to reconnect with family or work in a food bank, this pause allows us to grow individually while we all grow collectively. I’m confident that healing and service is a path to long-term strength.”

The museum will reopen for the final weekend of Kara Walker: Cut to the Quick from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation.

