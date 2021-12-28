Celebration of Lights
Donors needed as UC’s blood supply at 10-year low

Hoxworth is offering $10 gift cards for donations Dec. 28-31.
Blood donations are at 10-year-low, according to the Red Cross.
Blood donations are at 10-year-low, according to the Red Cross.(Provided)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) – Red Cross reports blood supply donations are lower now than they’ve been in the past decade.

“Things are happening more often like traumas, you know? Patients are being treated more in hospitals and that requires blood products in order to be able to do that,” said Jackie Marschall, public relations specialist for the University of Cincinnati Hoxworth Blood Center.

She said if the local blood supply is not enough for patients, local centers will have to reach out to other centers across the nation.

“Many times, blood centers like us will have to send blood down to those communities because of their situation and now we just try to support each other,” said Marschall. “When you donate with Hoxworth, it is used right here in the community, but we as a nation, we really do try to support each other as you know, we’re all working towards the same thing.”

To schedule your donation call (513) 451-0910 or click on the website: Hoxworth Central | University Of Cincinnati

Every donor from Dec. 28-31 will receive a $10 gift card.

Hoxworth Blood Center e-gift card
Hoxworth Blood Center e-gift card(Provided)

