Hamilton house fire being described as suspicious, deputy chief says

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man and woman were able to escape after a house in Hamilton caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire at 423 East Avenue was reported by a neighbor around 5:12 a.m.

Deputy Chief Jeff Shaw says the couple who live in the home were outside when crews arrived.

There were five dogs in the house and all were rescued.

Shaw says the fire started in a second-floor bedroom and two detached sheds were also fully involved.

He says it was difficult to battle the fire because of hoarding in the home and sheds.

Shaw says the cause of the fire is suspicious and is under investigation.

He estimated the damage at $60,000.

