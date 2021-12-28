Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Hamilton house fire being described as suspicious, deputy chief says

A man and woman escaped after fire broke out at a home in Hamilton early Tuesday morning. Five...
A man and woman escaped after fire broke out at a home in Hamilton early Tuesday morning. Five dogs were rescued(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man and woman were able to escape after a house in Hamilton caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire at 423 East Avenue was reported by a neighbor around 5:12 a.m.

Deputy Chief Jeff Shaw says the couple who live in the home were outside when crews arrived.

There were five dogs in the house and all were rescued.

Shaw says the fire started in a second-floor bedroom and two detached sheds were also fully involved.

He says it was difficult to battle the fire because of hoarding in the home and sheds.

Shaw says the cause of the fire is suspicious and is under investigation.

He estimated the damage at $60,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier
Parents charged with murder in death of 5-month-old Cincinnati boy
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Cincinnati police are trying to identify this child who was found at Victory Parkway and Asmann...
Cincinnati police identify child found in North Avondale
The driver was taken to the hospital.
Driver injured after car strikes home in West Chester
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold

Latest News

The Ohio Supreme Court will hear oral arguments via video Tuesday about the GOP-approved...
Ohio Supreme Court to hear challenges about new Congressional district map
19 News
Driver leads Ohio troopers on high-speed chase before crashing into school (dash camera video)
19 News
Driver leads Ohio troopers on high-speed chase before crashing into school
Godbless Uwadiegwu
Sentencing day for nurse’s aide who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing patients