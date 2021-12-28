Celebration of Lights
House explosion in south Toledo injures neighbor, rescue crews search debris

Emergency responders look on at a house explosion on the corner of Western and Eldred in south...
Emergency responders look on at a house explosion on the corner of Western and Eldred in south Toledo Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Willie Daniely III
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspected gas explosion destroyed a south Toledo home Monday night.

Around 7 p.m., fire crews received a call for an explosion near Western and Eldred. Debris was scattered throughout the area when they arrived, with the smell of natural gas in the air.

More video of the house explosion in Toledo.

Posted by 13abc on Monday, December 27, 2021

Crews will go through what remains of the home searching for any one inside, though Toledo Fire and Rescue believes the house was vacant.

One person was injured on the second floor of a neighboring home and was transferred to the hospital with minor injuries from shattered glass.

“I ran to their house. Her first son came out, I made sure he was alright. He said he was fine. She came out crying saying her son was hurt, so I ran inside and saw him in the upstairs hallway laying. He had injuries to his neck and to his arm from what I could tell,” says Arthur Cantu, a neighbor. “I thought someone had crashed through our house because we’ve had people crash all the time speeding around this corner.”

Crews continued to check other homes and the area for any other alarming gas levels. Columbia Gas and Toledo Edison were on scene to make sure everything was shut off.

House explosion on Western and Eldred. https://www.13abc.com/2021/12/28/emergency-crews-scene-house-explosion-south-toledo/

Posted by 13abc on Monday, December 27, 2021
House explosion
House explosion(WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

