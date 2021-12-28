Loveland man arrested for causing mysterious ‘booms’ in Miami Township, police say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For several months, Miami Township residents had been rattled by a series of unexplained “booms” resonating loudly through the community’s northern neighborhoods.

The booms were heard miles away as well—as far as Loveland and Symmes Township—mainly in the evening hours.

Miami Township police received hundreds of complaints. Still, the source of the booms remained a mystery.

No more, according to Miami Township Police chief Mike Mills.

Mills on Tuesday announced the arrest of 25-year-old Thomas Stone, of Loveland, for disorderly conduct and setting off fireworks.

Not just any fireworks, but “high-grade explosive fireworks” capable of “dismember[ing] or kill[ing] people,” according to Mills.

“These weren’t $1 bottle rockets,” the chief said. “When these were set off the past few months, people thought there was gunfire in their neighborhood. This was a priority to those who were being disturbed by these booms.”

Stone set off one such firework at 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

“That’s the one that got him,” Mills said.

Jail records do not show Stone as booked as of 4:15 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.