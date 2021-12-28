Man charged with molesting girls caught in Indiana after fleeing area months ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man who spent months on the run after being accused of molesting three teenage girls has now been caught.

Jesse Meckley was arrested last week in Richmond, Indiana, according to Franklin County prosecutors.

Meckley’s trial was about to begin in August for the charges following his arrest in September 2020, prosecutors said.

The trial was delayed due to the pandemic, and just as it was about to start, prosecutors said Meckley fled the area.

A warrant for his arrest was issued.

A mother to one of Meckley’s alleged victims told FOX19 NOW in August it was “really scary” knowing he was out there somewhere.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the incident involving her daughter happened in 2018.

“I knew right away something happened,” she said. “It’s that mother instinct. I just knew.”

The woman said her daughter now has sleep problems and nightmares because of what happened.

“You can see where she was sweet and innocent to where she just changed overnight,” she said.

Meckley will be returned to Franklin County, Franklin County prosecutors said.

