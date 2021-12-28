Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Maximum sentence for nurse’s aide who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing patients

Godbless Uwadiegwu
Godbless Uwadiegwu(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Lauren Artino
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A former nurse’s aide who recently pleaded guilty to sexually abusing patients was sentenced Tuesday to the maximum time in prison: three years.

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, also will be required to register as a Tier I sex offender for at least 15 years.

He pleaded guilty in November to two felony counts of gross sexual imposition.

Uwadiegwu was accused of having sexual contact with two patients in two different facilities: Traditions of Deerfield and Otterbein SeniorLife in Maineville.

Uwadiegwu was previously indicted on 3 rape charges and 3 charges of gross sexual imposition. The rape charges and one of the gross sexual imposition counts were dropped as part of the plea.

Prosecutors sought the maximum sentence.

His attorney unsuccessfully argued in court that Uwadiegwu was not a repeat offender and only a “moderate risk.”

“As a caregiver, I put empathy in my work,” Uwadiegwu told the judge just before he was sentenced. “It’s me, God and the patient… it never came across my mind at any time. Please, believe me.”

Judge Donald Oda, however, described an expert analysis report about Uwadiegwu as unpersuasive.

The judge said he agreed with Uwadiegwu that being a caregiver is a very important job.

“So, when we have an assault, it’s an assault on our way of life,” Judge Oda told him.

A victim’s advocate read a letter written by one of the former patients: “Some people may not remember, but I do.”

Authorities are not done with Uwadiegwu.

He faces similar charges from two alleged incidents in Butler County, in Hamilton in September 2018 and in Middletown in December 2013.

A Butler County grand jury indicted him in November on five charges including rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, sexual battery and unlawful restraint, court records there show.

Hamilton police records allege he was a state-tested nursing assistant when he had sexual contact in a private home in 2018 with a disabled victim who could not resist or give consent due to her condition.

The other report, from Middletown police, is from 2013.

That victim stated that she was friends with Uwadiegwu and said that he was pushing to become her home health provider when he sexually assaulted her.

The report states Uwadiegwu was with Hope Home Health Care at the time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier
Parents charged with murder in death of 5-month-old Cincinnati boy
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Cincinnati police are trying to identify this child who was found at Victory Parkway and Asmann...
Cincinnati police identify child found in North Avondale
The driver was taken to the hospital.
Driver injured after car strikes home in West Chester
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold

Latest News

Two contractors at the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation were paid more than $26,000 for...
Ohio workers comp contractors paid thousands for work they didn’t do, audit finds
A man and woman escaped after fire broke out at a home in Hamilton early Tuesday morning. Five...
Hamilton house fire being described as suspicious, deputy chief says
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
14-year-old Shively boy with autism found in Texas after days-long search
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear oral arguments via video Tuesday about the GOP-approved...
Ohio Supreme Court to hear challenges about new Congressional district map