More rain today but remaining warm

By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will become more widespread this afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times but brief. High 56 this afternoon. rain will begin to taper after 8pm.

Rain chances continue tomorrow but there will be breaks. Our unusually warm weather continues through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s through Saturday. Rain chances continue Saturday with the chance for a few thunderstorms too. Rainfall totals Saturday could be two inches or more in spots.

Winter slaps us in the face Sunday with the chance for rain changing to snow. Temperatures fall from near 40 in the morning to the mid 20s later in the day. It is too soon to tell if we will see any snowfall accumulation but with the warm ground it seems unlikely at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

