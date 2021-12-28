Mother undergoes surgery after being burned with oil by alleged home intruder

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother who was burned with cooking oil on Dec. 21 underwent surgeries Tuesday as she remains in critical condition.

Jayla Witt has been in the burn unit at a Dayton hospital ever since someone broke into her Grand Boulevard home and burned her with hot oil, according to Hamilton police.

The suspect also poured the oil onto Jayla’s 16-month-old son, Tobias. He is doing okay, according to the family.

The alleged intruder has not been caught yet.

Jayla’s sister had one message for the person who burned her sister and nephew.

“I hope he rots in hell,” exclaimed Sarah Witt, Jayla’s sister. “I hope he does.”

>> Mom, 16-month-old son ‘burned badly’ by hot oil in Butler County break-in, police say <<

The family says Jayla’s face is completely burned, and they don’t know if she will ever see again when she recovers.

“She’s in bad shape, brother,” said James Witt, Jayla’s father. “She’s fighting for her life.”

Hamilton police said their detectives are on top of this case.

“They’ve been working on it since they got the case, and they’re pretty positive they can probably solve this case,” said Hamilton Police Sgt. Richard Burkhardt. “We’re hoping. . . soon.”

Hamilton police said they do have security cam video showing the suspect coming in and out of the house. They are not releasing the video to the video yet.

Sgt. Burkhardt said he has never seen a case where someone used cooking oil as a weapon.

“There’s victims, but not like this - a child - and it’s pretty, pretty barbaric to do to somebody,” Sgt. Burkhardt said.

James said his 16-month-old grandson seems to be in a better condition than Jayla right now.

The family started a GoFundMe to help Jayla and Tobias through their recovery. Search “Jayla and Tobias” on the GoFundMe website if you would like to help.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.