Ohio Supreme Court to hear challenges about new Congressional district map

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio Supreme Court will hear oral arguments via video Tuesday about the GOP-approved congressional district map and whether it violates voter-approved changes to try to stop gerrymandering.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a Republican-proposed bill approving the newly proposed congressional map back in November after it passed both the House and the Senate.

It will take effect in early 2023 and remain active for four years.

Two lawsuits challenge the legality of the maps on behalf of Ohio voters. The lawsuits argue the map favors Republicans.

The suits are being brought by the National Democratic Redistricting Commission’s legal arm, as well as the Ohio offices of the League of Women Voters and the A. Philip Randolph Institute.

Republicans have called the map fair, constitutional and competitive.

Ohio receives a certain number of U.S. House districts each time a new population count is taken.

This year’s count reduced the state’s districts to 15 from 16.

Earlier this month, justices also heard arguments about changes in the map-drawing of the Ohio Senate and House districts.

Those maps were constructed by a redistricting commission.

A decision is pending.

