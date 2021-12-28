Ohio workers comp contractors paid thousands for work they didn’t do, audit finds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two contractors at the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation were paid more than $26,000 for working nearly 250 hours when they were not on the job, a state audit determined.

State Auditor Keith Faber issued findings recovery for public monies illegally spent against Gowtham Andrajula and Pema Dechen and Guidesoft Inc. (doing business as KnowledgeService Inc.).

This is following an independent audit of financial statements for the Bureau of Workers Compensation (BWC) and the Industrial Commission of Ohio from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.

“We all expect to get what we pay for, but in this case it’s painfully obvious that Ohioans did not,” Faber said in a news release.

“These contractors padded their paychecks with Ohio tax dollars for work they simply did not perform and now they are being held to account for their misdeeds.”

Andrajula and Dechen worked as information technologies consultants for Simin Solutions Inc., a Central Ohio software firm contracted by Guidesoft to provide services to BWC at the agency’s offices in the William Green Building in downtown Columbus, according to Faber.

Andrajula and Dechen were required to report the hours they worked using BWC’s timekeeping system.

The Ohio Inspector General’s Office began investigating Andrajula and Dechen in May 2020 after BWC received an anonymous complaint alleging fraudulent payroll activities, Faber said. They were seen away from the office during working hours.

Following a review of the consultants’ timekeeping reports, electronic keycard data and video security footage inside the William Green Building, BWC determined the Andrajula and Dechen “were away from their desks for significant periods of time throughout their workdays” when they were clocked in “on BWC time,” according to the Inspector General’s Office.

A review by the State Auditor’s Office confirmed Andrajula was improperly paid for more than 121 hours, for a total of $14,151, while Dechen received $12,251 for 126 hours-plus, the audit shows.

As of late November, Guidesoft and Simin Solutions were working with BWC to arrange for repayment, according to the Inspector General’s Office.

The Inspector General’s Office forwarded copies of its findings to local prosecutors for further review.

“It’s crucial that Ohio’s agencies have strong checks in place to help ensure that those that have larceny on their mind are not given the opportunity to steal from hardworking Ohioans,” Faber said.

A full copy of the audit is available online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.