Ross Township firefighter dies in motorcycle crash

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A firefighter with the Ross Township Fire Department died Monday in a motorcycle crash.

Brandon Sparks, 23, was killed in the crash in the 5600 block of Stillwell Road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office crash report. The crash happened a few minutes before 11 p.m. Monday.

Sparks, who was a five-year veteran with the fire department, was trying to go around a curve when his motorcycle went off the road, the report shows.

The motorcycle hit a fence and embankment, spun, which caused Sparks to fall off, deputies wrote in the report.

The report said Sparks was not wearing a helmet.

The Ross Township Fire Department confirmed Sparks’ death on Facebook.

Sparks first joined the Ross Township Fire Department as an explorer while he was still in high school, the post reads.

He was then hired as a part-time Firefighter/EMT after his graduation, the department said.

“You will be missed tremendously and loved forever by all of us,” the department said.

It is with heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of one of our firefighters last night while off-duty. Brandon... Posted by Ross Township Fire Department on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

