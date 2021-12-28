Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Ross Township firefighter dies in motorcycle crash

Brandon Sparks first joined the Ross Township Fire Department as an explorer while he was still...
Brandon Sparks first joined the Ross Township Fire Department as an explorer while he was still in high school, the department wrote on Facebook.(Ross Township Fire Department: Facebook)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A firefighter with the Ross Township Fire Department died Monday in a motorcycle crash.

Brandon Sparks, 23, was killed in the crash in the 5600 block of Stillwell Road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office crash report. The crash happened a few minutes before 11 p.m. Monday.

Sparks, who was a five-year veteran with the fire department, was trying to go around a curve when his motorcycle went off the road, the report shows.

The motorcycle hit a fence and embankment, spun, which caused Sparks to fall off, deputies wrote in the report.

The report said Sparks was not wearing a helmet.

The Ross Township Fire Department confirmed Sparks’ death on Facebook.

Sparks first joined the Ross Township Fire Department as an explorer while he was still in high school, the post reads.

He was then hired as a part-time Firefighter/EMT after his graduation, the department said.

“You will be missed tremendously and loved forever by all of us,” the department said.

It is with heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of one of our firefighters last night while off-duty. Brandon...

Posted by Ross Township Fire Department on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier
Parents charged with murder in death of 5-month-old Cincinnati boy
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Cincinnati police are trying to identify this child who was found at Victory Parkway and Asmann...
Cincinnati police identify child found in North Avondale
The driver was taken to the hospital.
Driver injured after car strikes home in West Chester
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold

Latest News

Cincinnati Skyline from SkyFOX19
2021 in Review: 10 biggest stories of the year
Jesse Meckley was arrested the week leading up to Christamas after he was on the run for...
Man charged with molesting girls caught in Indiana after fleeing area months ago
Godbless Uwadiegwu
Maximum sentence for nurse’s aide who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing patients
Two contractors at the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation were paid more than $26,000 for...
Ohio workers comp contractors paid thousands for work they didn’t do, audit finds