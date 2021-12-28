Sentencing day for nurse’s aide who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing patients

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A former nurse’s aide who recently pleaded guilty to sexually abusing patients will learn his fate Tuesday.

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, will be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

He pleaded guilty back in November to two felony counts of gross sexual imposition.

Generally, the conviction of that charge carries a penalty of 6 to 18 months in prison and a possible fine of $5,000. In addition to prison time and a fine, anyone convicted of gross sexual imposition is required to register as a Tier I sex offender for at least 15 years.

Uwadiegwu was accused of having sexual contact with two patients in two different facilities: Traditions of Deerfield and Otterbein SeniorLife in Maineville.

Uwadiegwu was previously indicted on 3 rape charges and 3 charges of gross sexual imposition. The rape charges and one of the gross sexual imposition counts were dropped as part of the plea.

But authorities are not done yet with Uwadiegwu.

He faces similar charges from two alleged incidents in Butler County, in Hamilton in September 2018 and in Middletown in December 2013.

A Butler County grand jury indicted him in November on five charges including rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, sexual battery and unlawful restraint, court records there show.

Hamilton police records allege he was a state-tested nursing assistant when he had sexual contact in a private home in 2018 with a disabled victim who could not resist or give consent due to her condition.

The other report, from Middletown police, is from 2013.

That victim stated that she was friends with Uwadiegwu and said that he was pushing to become her home health provider when he sexually assaulted her.

The report states Uwadiegwu was with Hope Home Health Care at the time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.