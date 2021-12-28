Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

‘This is a case involving pure evil:’ Ky. mother still seeking justice in child’s death

(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jesse Durham has spent the past few years flipping through photos of her son, James, on her phone.

“I look at them a lot because I miss my son and I feel like justice hasn’t been done yet,” Durham said.

Police said in 2017 Lonnie Belt kidnapped the two and took them to a secluded wooded area. They said Belt hit Jesse in the head and pushed her off a tall cliff, leaving her with significant injuries.

MORE: Arrest citation reveals disturbing details in child's murder

Belt told police he struck James in the head several times with a metal object. The boy died. Jesse is still grieving and frustrated that Belt hasn’t gone to trial.

“It’s been five years. It should have already been done. Crimes and trials have happened since then, so there’s no real excuse,” Durham said.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Gregory said the nature of the case is what’s causing the hold up. He’s seeking the death penalty.

“This is a heinous case. This is a case involving pure evil,” Gregory said.

He said death penalty cases require an extensive jury selection process. With COVID-19 numbers, the court is afraid of jurors getting sick, which Gregory says could lead to a mistrial.

“Believe me, we don’t want to do that,” Gregory said.

For now, Jesse is left with a memorial honoring her son that has a cross, flowers, and some of his toys.

“I want justice for James. I want the trial to happen. I want it to be carried out,” Durham said.

Belt’s trial is scheduled for October.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Loveland man is arrested for causing a series of booms that could be heard miles away.
Loveland man arrested for causing mysterious ‘booms’ in Miami Township, police say
Jesse Meckley was arrested the week leading up to Christmas after he was on the run for several...
Man charged with molesting girls caught in Indiana after fleeing area months ago
Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier
Parents charged with murder in death of 5-month-old Cincinnati boy
An aggravated robbery suspect is in custody Tuesday morning after an overnight chase,...
Robbery suspect in custody after police chase, night chief says
Brandon Sparks first joined the Ross Township Fire Department as an explorer while he was still...
Ross Township firefighter dies in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is assisted off the court by teammates during the...
Ricky Rubio leaves Tuesday’s game with leg injury; Cleveland Cavaliers await results of MRI
FILE
Ohio’s minimum wage to increase for certain employees at start of 2022
The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is $441 million with a $317.5 million cash...
Powerball jackpot soars to $441M for drawing Wednesday night
The Bearcats will take on Alabama in Friday's Cotton Bowl game.
Watch parties for UC Cotton Bowl game
(From left to right, top to bottom) Granville Cobble III, Virgil Gaines III, April Jones and...
4 indicted on kidnapping charges after holding victims hostage for multiple days