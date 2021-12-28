Warm weather continues with rain chances increasing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today will be wet at times with scattered, light rain early. The best chance for more widespread rain will be this afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times but brief. High 56 this afternoon.

Rain chances continue tomorrow but there will be breaks. Our unusually warm weather continues through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s through Saturday. Rain chances continue Saturday with the chance for a few thunderstorms too.

Winter slaps us in the face Sunday with the chance for rain changing to snow. Temperatures fall from near 40 in the morning to the mid 20s later in the day. It is too soon to tell if we will see any snowfall accumulation but with the warm ground it seems unlikely at this time.

