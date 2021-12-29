Celebration of Lights
23-year-old Hamilton woman missing since early December

Kara Hyde’s family has been desperately searching for her since she disappeared.
Kara Hyde
Kara Hyde(Provided)
By Kody Fisher
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 23-year-old woman has been missing from her Hamilton home since Dec. 5.

Kara Hyde was last leaving her home on Grand Blvd. around 1:30 p.m. that day. Her family has been searching for her ever since.

“I don’t know what to do,” Lisa Hyde, Lara’s mother, said crying. “I need help. I need my baby. I need a hug from her. I need my baby.”

Kara has been completely silent on social media since she went missing.

“Really anything could have happened to her, and anybody could have done it, and we may never find that out,” Lisa said. “Right now, I don’t care. I just want to know where she is.”

Going off a tip, family and friends searched for Kara in Crawford Woods without success last weekend.

“I can’t find her and I don’t know if she’s in those woods and I don’t know where she’s at,” Lisa said.

Hamilton police detectives working the case sent out a department-wide email asking officers to be on the lookout for the 23-year-old.

Lisa describes Kara as “drop-dead gorgeous, smart, artistic, creative and funny.”

But her many talents, Lisa says, have been overshadowed by intermittent substance abuse.

“I’ve been trying to help her. I’ve had her in rehab three times,” Lisa said.

f you have any information about where Kara Hyde is, you’re urged to call the Hamilton Police Department at (513) 868-5811.

