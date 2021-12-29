Celebration of Lights
Arrest made in connection with 2019 Evanston homicide

Charles Leonard, 34 was shot in Evanston on July 30, 2019, and later died at the hospital.
Charles Leonard, 34 was shot in Evanston on July 30, 2019, and later died at the hospital.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they have a man in custody in connection with a July 2019 homicide in Evanston.

Ebriele Terry, 24, was arrested Wednesday on a murder warrant for causing the death of Charles Leonard, police say.

Cincinnati police say Ebriele Terry was arrested on a murder warrant for causing the death of...
Cincinnati police say Ebriele Terry was arrested on a murder warrant for causing the death of Charles Leonard.(Cincinnati Police Department)

Leonard, 34, was shot at 2 a.m. on July 30 in the 1800 block of Clarion Avenue.

He later died from his injuries at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

