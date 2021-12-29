Arrest made in connection with 2019 Evanston homicide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they have a man in custody in connection with a July 2019 homicide in Evanston.
Ebriele Terry, 24, was arrested Wednesday on a murder warrant for causing the death of Charles Leonard, police say.
Leonard, 34, was shot at 2 a.m. on July 30 in the 1800 block of Clarion Avenue.
He later died from his injuries at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
