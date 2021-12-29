Arrest made in connection with 2019 Evanston homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they have a man in custody in connection with a July 2019 homicide in Evanston.

Ebriele Terry, 24, was arrested Wednesday on a murder warrant for causing the death of Charles Leonard, police say.

Cincinnati police say Ebriele Terry was arrested on a murder warrant for causing the death of Charles Leonard. (Cincinnati Police Department)

Leonard, 34, was shot at 2 a.m. on July 30 in the 1800 block of Clarion Avenue.

He later died from his injuries at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

