Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Autonomous truck company TuSimple logs first no-human road test

A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed...
A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed the first autonomous truck test route in Arizona.(Source: Courtesy TuSimple)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A semitruck guided by technology from the company TuSimple completed an 80-mile route in Arizona with no human on board and no human intervention during the trip, the company said Wednesday.

San Diego-based TuSimple says it’s the first successful fully-autonomous run by a class 8 vehicle, or semi, on open public roads with no human intervention.

The nighttime trip earlier this month started at a railyard in Tucson, Arizona and ended at a distribution center in Phoenix with approval and supervision from the Arizona Department of Transportation and law enforcement.

Founded in 2015, TuSimple says it has 70 autonomous trucks globally.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Loveland man is arrested for causing a series of booms that could be heard miles away.
Loveland man arrested for causing mysterious ‘booms’ in Miami Township, police say
Jesse Meckley was arrested the week leading up to Christmas after he was on the run for several...
Man charged with molesting girls caught in Indiana after fleeing area months ago
Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier
Parents charged with murder in death of 5-month-old Cincinnati boy
An aggravated robbery suspect is in custody Tuesday morning after an overnight chase,...
Robbery suspect arrested after police chase, night chief says
Brandon Sparks first joined the Ross Township Fire Department as an explorer while he was still...
Ross Township firefighter dies in motorcycle crash

Latest News

David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Teen runaway dies from Christmas morning shooting Downtown: coroner
The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
Home Depot enhances their military discount
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Joe Burrow named AFC offensive player of the week
Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Two snowmobilers killed in Montana avalanche