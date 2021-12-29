Celebration of Lights
CDC investigates, monitors nearly 90 cruise ships amid surge of COVID-19 cases

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The cruise line industry is facing disruptions again due to an omicron-fueled surge of COVID-19.

Over the past week, at least four ships were turned away from ports of call or were prohibited from letting passengers disembark.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating or monitoring dozens of cruise ships for reported cases of COVID-19 on cruise lines including Disney, Carnival, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and several others.

The CDC is working with cruise ship operators in an effort to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission among crew members, passengers and port personnel.

The agency is keeping track of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 onboard cruise ships operating under the Conditional Sailing Order.

The CDC investigates if 0.10% or more passenger cases are reported, or one or more crew member tests positive with the virus.

According to the CDC, ship status is determined using data from the previous seven days, regardless of voyage dates.

The CDC keeps an updated list online of cruise ships operating or planning to operate in U.S. waters with their cruise ship color status.

“CDC acknowledges that it is not possible for cruising to be a zero-risk activity for spread of COVID-19,” the agency said on its website. “CDC recommends that people who are not fully vaccinated avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, worldwide.”

