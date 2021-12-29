Cincinnati police trying to identify suspect in pair of armed robberies

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two surveillance camera videos show separate robberies committed a day apart by suspects believed to be the same person.

Both robberies happened at gunpoint.

The first occurred Sunday around 7 p.m. at Sams Market on Seymour Avenue in Bond Hill.

An employee says the suspect entered through the front door brandishing a gun before instructing her to hand him cash out of the drawer. The employee complied. She says the suspect acted calmly and said he would not hurt anyone as long as she obeyed.

The second robbery occurred Monday around 5 p.m. at a Metro PCS store on Reading Road in Avondale.

Police say the suspect descriptions in the robberies match: a man around 30 years old being around 6′3″ wearing a black COVID mask.

The suspect also allegedly fled both robbery scenes in the same car, a tan Chevy Tahoe or Suburban.

Police are actively trying to identify the suspect.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040. You can also submit a tip online at TIP411.com.

