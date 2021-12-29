Celebration of Lights
Cloudy and mild today, slight shower chance

By Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Patchy morning fog is mixing out. Rain showers have moved on for now. Expect afternoon highs to reach the mid 50s. Some locations may see a return of a few spotty showers around sunset.

Overnight lows drop into the mid 40s. Thursday will be mainly dry with a sprinkle possible at times. High 56. We are warm Friday with a chance for rain early in the morning and returning late at night. Heavy rain arrives Saturday early morning and continues much of the day. There will be the chance for a few thunderstorms too. High 60.

A strong cold front passes Sunday and brings brisk winds, light snow, and a big drop in temperatures. We will start the day with temperatures near 40 and fall to the mid 20s by the afternoon. Monday will be cold and dry with warmer weather on Tuesday.

