Foggy morning, cloudy and mild this afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect fog to limit visibility in spots this morning. that fog will be slow to clear with cloudy skies and light winds. Light rain will be possible at times today with cloudy skies. It will be reminiscent of yesterday’s weather. High 55.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry with a sprinkle possible at times. High 56. We are warm Friday with a chance for rain early in the morning and returning late at night. Heavy rain arrives Saturday early morning and continues much of the day. There will be the chance for a few thunderstorms too. High 60.

A strong cold front passes Sunday and brings brisk winds, light snow, and a big drop in temperatures. We will start the day with temperatures near 40 and fall to the mid 20s by the afternoon. Monday will be cold and dry with warmer weather on Tuesday.

