Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Joe Burrow named AFC offensive player of the week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16 for his performance in the team’s 41-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Burrow posted career-highs in passing yardage (525), passing TDs (four), passer rating (143.2) and completions (37; tied career-high). Each of those totals led the AFC in Week 16, and his passing yardage total was a team record and the fourth-highest in NFL history.

Burrow’s 941 combined passing yards against the Ravens this year are the most in NFL history by a single player against an opponent in one regular season.

The previous record was 874 yards, held by both San Francisco 49ers QB Joe Montana (1990 vs. the Atlanta Falcons) and Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino (1988 vs. the N.Y. Jets).

This is Burrow’s second career AFC Player of the Week award. He also won in Week 4 this season for his performance against Jacksonville.

Bengals players have combined to win seven weekly and/or monthly awards this year. The full list now includes Burrow (Weeks 4 and 16, offense), WR Ja’Marr Chase (Week 7, offense), K Evan McPherson (Weeks 1 and 11, special teams), and HB Joe Mixon (Week 12, offense). Chase also won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month of September.

News release above provided by Cincinnati Bengals Communications

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Loveland man is arrested for causing a series of booms that could be heard miles away.
Loveland man arrested for causing mysterious ‘booms’ in Miami Township, police say
Jesse Meckley was arrested the week leading up to Christmas after he was on the run for several...
Man charged with molesting girls caught in Indiana after fleeing area months ago
Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier
Parents charged with murder in death of 5-month-old Cincinnati boy
An aggravated robbery suspect is in custody Tuesday morning after an overnight chase,...
Robbery suspect arrested after police chase, night chief says
Brandon Sparks first joined the Ross Township Fire Department as an explorer while he was still...
Ross Township firefighter dies in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is assisted off the court by teammates during the...
Ricky Rubio leaves Tuesday’s game with leg injury; Cleveland Cavaliers await results of MRI
Bearcats win against Alabama would bring national attention, fan says
Cotton Bowl countdown
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell coaches his players during practice for the Cotton Bowl NCAA...
Bearcats not worried about Group of Five doubters in College Football Playoff