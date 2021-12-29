Celebration of Lights
Man accused of stabbing wife 20+ times dies in jail; he ‘wasn’t always a monster,’ she says

By Mike Schell and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of stabbing his wife more than 20 times in a Cincinnati park died Tuesday at the Hamilton County Justice Center, a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Clayton Raines’ cause of death has not been determined and the case is currently under investigation, Kyla Woods said.

Raines, 46, was being held on a $500,000 bond after he allegedly stabbed his wife Barbara on Dec. 10 near the playground area of Gilday Riverside Park off River Road.

Barbara and Cincinnati police say Clayton grabbed a fishing knife from the family car.

“I was very angry at him for what he did to me and I wanted him to, you know, to serve his time and get his mind right and get the help that he needed,” Barbara said.

Clayton was charged with felonious assault and resisting arrest.

Barbara suffered critical life-threatening injuries from the 20 stab wounds but has since recovered.

“He wasn’t always a monster. He was a very kind-hearted man,” she said.

The couple’s five girls are currently in foster care.

“Now I don’t know how I’m going to tell them they’re never going to see him again in their lives,” Barbara said. “It’s going to be hard on them because they don’t know him as a bad guy. They’re daddy’s girls.”

She says her husband had never been physically abusive to her in the past and was battling a problem with substance abuse.

“I know he never would have done that if he was in his right mind. He would never have done that and he especially would never have done it in front of his daughters,” Barbara said.

She says her biggest goal right now is finding and establishing a home so her girls can come live with her once again.

