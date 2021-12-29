Celebration of Lights
Man accused of stabbing wife at park dies at Hamilton County jail, sheriff’s office says

Clayton Raines died Wednesday morning in the Hamilton County Justice Center, a spokesperson for...
Clayton Raines died Wednesday morning in the Hamilton County Justice Center, a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. He was accused of stabbing his wife more than 20 times.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Mike Schell and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of stabbing his wife more than 20 times in a Cincinnati park died Tuesday at the Hamilton County Justice Center, a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Clayton Raines’ cause of death has not been determined and the case is currently under investigation, Kyla Woods said.

Raines, 46, was being held on a $500,000 bond after he allegedly stabbed his wife on Dec. 10 near the playground area of Gilday Riverside Park off River Road.

He was charged with felonious assault and resisting arrest.

Jaqueline Conley said what happened at the park was Raines’ attempt to kill her sister.

“He went ballistic on my sister and said, ‘I’m going to kill you b****. You’re going to die today,’ after they pulled up at the park,” Conley explained.

The couple’s five children tried to stop him, Conley said.

“My 11 and seven-year-old niece, God bless their soul, was trying to push him from stabbing her - begging him, you know, stop hurting my mom, crying screaming,” explained Conley. “They was covered in my sister’s blood, all over.”

Raines’ wife suffered critical life-threatening injuries from the 20 stab wounds but has since recovered.

