Mayor Cranley declares state of emergency due to impact of COVID-19 on staffing at Cincinnati Fire Department

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says the rise in COVID-19 cases has created staffing challenges for the Cincinnati Fire Department. Cranley says Chief Michael Washington asked for a state of emergency so he can take all necessary steps to provide full fire service in the coming weeks.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says the rise in COVID-19 cases has created staffing challenges for the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Cranley says Chief Michael Washington asked for the state of emergency so he can take all necessary steps to provide full fire service in the coming weeks.

“I hereby declare that the extremely rapid increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the Cincinnati region during his holiday season and, specifically the resulting impact on fire department staffing levels constitutes a public danger and fire-safety emergency that, if unaddressed, would cause staffing shortages that would substantially undermine the City’s firefighting and first responder readiness levels,” the declaration reads.

The declaration allows the city manager to take all necessary steps to protect the people and property within the city.

“The City Manager may take such actions consistent with law as are necessary to ensure necessary staffing of the City’s fire stations including, without limitation, the temporary suspension of applicable City rules or personnel policies to address the public emergency,” it reads.

Mayor Cranley says he briefed Mayor-Elect Aftab Pureval and Pureval recommended that the order follow the customary duration of 60 days which will extend into his term.

“I continue to urge everyone to exercise caution this holiday season. Please get vaccinated and continue to practice COVID-19 safety protocols,” Cranley said.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

