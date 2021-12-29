Celebration of Lights
Murder, assault charges filed against man after Clinton County shooting

The suspect is being held on a $150,000 bond.
The suspect is being held on a $150,000 bond.(Live 5/File)
By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is facing murder and felonious assault charges following a shooting on Monday in Sabina.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 6600 block of SR-729 for a reported shooting around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputies found Zachary Parrott, 23, dead in the upstairs bathroom, according to the sheriff’s office. They say it appears he died from gunshot wounds.

Phillip Haley, 38, was found outside the SR-729 home by deputies, the sheriff’s office explained.

Haley was taken into custody, and the Clinton County prosecutor filed murder and felonious assault charges against the 38-year-old, the sheriff’s office said.

Haley is being held on a $150,000 bond.

