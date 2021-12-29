Celebration of Lights
NKY girl, 8, rewarded for persistence in returning wallet to owner

Officials honored the girl’s good deed with an award—and a big prize!
Kenton County officials honor an 8-year-old girl who helped return a wallet to its owner.
Kenton County officials honor an 8-year-old girl who helped return a wallet to its owner.(Kenton County Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An 8-year-old girl named Madalyn received the Kenton County Citizen Citation Award recently for her part in returning a wallet and cash to their rightful owners.

Madalyn found the wallet with $500 but no ID and immediately took it to her grandmother saying they should call the authorities, according to Kenton County police.

Officer Michael Allgeier responded to the call and was “impressed at how insistent Madalyn was to do the right thing,” a department spokesperson said.

Police were able to locate the owner and return the wallet due in large part to Madalyn’s persistence.

She received the honorary award due to her honesty and integrity, according to the spokesperson.

And that’s not all! Allgeier also awarded the 8-year-old with a $500 gift card for her good deed.

