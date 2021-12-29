Ohio’s minimum wage to increase for certain employees at start of 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The minimum wage for certain employees in Ohio is set to increase beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, the minimum wage for non-tipped employees will increase to $9.30 per hour for those individuals who are employed by a business with annual gross receipts of more than $342,000.

That’s an increase of 50 cents per hour, up from the 2021 minimum of $8.80.

Minimum wages for tipped employees will now receive $4.65 an hour; an increase of 25 cents.

The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 per hour.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.